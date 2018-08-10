TshisaLIVE

The Throne reminds Mzansi that Mlangeni Nawa is a great actor!

Twitter: In the spirit of giving people flowers when they can still smell them, give Bra Don his garden of roses already

10 August 2018 - 10:10 By Chrizelda Kekana
Don Mlangeni Nawa is one of Mzansi's most gifted actors.
Don Mlangeni Nawa is one of Mzansi's most gifted actors.
Image: Via Twitter

First of all... Setswana is a beautiful language. Now that that's out of the way Mzansi has been unable to stop themselves from gushing about the brilliance of the new royalty- themed drama The Throne.

There are so many things to go crazy about in the series, from the language to the storyline, to the strong women narrative but mostly and particularly last night, Don Mlangeni Nawa's performance was a stand out.

In the wake of Mzansi losing ProKid and Winston Ntshona last week, Mzansi couldn't ignore the talent that is Bra Don.

The actor is most popular for his role as Bra Zeb on Isidingo but he's brought many iconic characters to life including Laqhasha from 'Sgudi 'Snaysi.

Twitter sang his praises alongside how crazy the storyline seems to be curving towards total madness, including this scene below:

They had the memes ready, as always.

Itu Khune breaks his silence on girlfriend Sbahle's car crash

"You're in my prayers," Itumeleng Khune tweeted.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'Jesus is an ancestor, right?' Mandisa Nduna on spirituality

Mandisa Nduna shares her views on spirituality.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Skolopad is a woman with a new mission & renewed focus...well kinda

Skolopad has a new lease on life!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Sbahle Mpisane in a 'critical condition' after Durban car crash

Fans have filled social media with prayers for Sbahle Mpisane after car crash.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Fifi Cooper: I am not an EFF puppet TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why Bonang told author Jackie Phamotse to 'f**k off' TshisaLIVE
  3. Nicole Nyaba causes a Twitter storm after threatening to leak nudes TshisaLIVE
  4. Here's why Bonang told a tweep to 'feel free to f**k off' TshisaLIVE
  5. Still don't know why Nicole Nyaba is all over your TL? Here's the 411! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X