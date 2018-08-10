Wanda Baloyi says inner-strength pushed her to get help for depression

Wanda Baloyi has recounted how it took every ounce of her inner-strength to pull her out of a dark period of depression.

Chatting to TshisaLIVE, Wanda opened up about the hardships that threatened to strip her of all her strength.

"I definitely went through a phase of feeling very depressed... because life sometimes doesn't go the way you want it to be. I felt that I kept hitting a wall and I was not going anywhere. I got to a point of feeling suicidal, I really did."

Wanda eventually decided to get help because she realised that she would "drown" in that darkness.

"I took myself to go find help, because I got to a point where I was like, 'I can see myself drowning and I am afraid of where I will end up if I don't get help.' So I pulled myself out and got help and that's what saved me. I saved myself from that. That was me at my lowest point and whenever I start to feel that way I remember what I did for myself."