TshisaLIVE

Wanda Baloyi says inner-strength pushed her to get help for depression

10 August 2018 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Wanda Baloyi's inner women power helped her out of a difficult situation.
Wanda Baloyi's inner women power helped her out of a difficult situation.
Image: Via Instagram

Wanda Baloyi has recounted how it took every ounce of her inner-strength to pull her out of a dark period of depression. 

Chatting to TshisaLIVE, Wanda opened up about the hardships that threatened to strip her of all her strength. 

"I definitely went through a phase of feeling very depressed... because life sometimes doesn't go the way you want it to be. I felt that I kept hitting a wall and I was not going anywhere. I got to a point of feeling suicidal, I really did."

Wanda eventually decided to get help because she realised that she would "drown" in that darkness. 

"I took myself to go find help, because I got to a point where I was like, 'I can see myself drowning and I am afraid of where I will end up if I don't get help.' So I pulled myself out and got help and that's what saved me. I saved myself from that. That was me at my lowest point and whenever I start to feel that way I remember what I did for myself."

Meet Wanda Baloyi's alter-ego Queen Choco

"I know when I started DJ’ing a lot of people wouldn't even dance... they would just stand there to make sure that I'm actually doing my own mixing," ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Wanda, who has also introduced her alter-ego DJ Queen Choco to the world to much acclaim, said it was those hard times that made her realise her own power. 

"I think I am very strong... you know sometimes as woman we don't know how strong we are. We only realise how strong we are when we look back and realise all the challenges that we have gone through and overcame.

"As you overcome them you put an extra coat of strength on your skin and you grow and you continue to conquer."

Watch Wanda in her element here: 

WATCH | Here's why Karabo Mogane gets 100% for his Nginothando video

Karabo's song is beautiful and so are the visuals.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Simz Ngema on Dumi's death: 'I felt like I was literally stripped naked, emotionally'

Here's how Simz is picking up the pieces of her life after her husband Dumi Masilela's death.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Nomsa Buthelezi: Every township has a hero like Super Mama, maybe just without the cape!

Nomsa Buthelezi can't wait for Mzansi to see her in the upcoming superhero movie filmed in Alex.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Fifi Cooper: I am not an EFF puppet

"It doesn't matter how I feel about Julius (as a politician), he saved my life. I would have been in Maftown now without him," says Fifi Cooper.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Fifi Cooper: I am not an EFF puppet TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why Bonang told author Jackie Phamotse to 'f**k off' TshisaLIVE
  3. Nicole Nyaba causes a Twitter storm after threatening to leak nudes TshisaLIVE
  4. Here's why Bonang told a tweep to 'feel free to f**k off' TshisaLIVE
  5. Still don't know why Nicole Nyaba is all over your TL? Here's the 411! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X