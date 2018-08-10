Wanda Baloyi says inner-strength pushed her to get help for depression
Wanda Baloyi has recounted how it took every ounce of her inner-strength to pull her out of a dark period of depression.
Chatting to TshisaLIVE, Wanda opened up about the hardships that threatened to strip her of all her strength.
"I definitely went through a phase of feeling very depressed... because life sometimes doesn't go the way you want it to be. I felt that I kept hitting a wall and I was not going anywhere. I got to a point of feeling suicidal, I really did."
Wanda eventually decided to get help because she realised that she would "drown" in that darkness.
"I took myself to go find help, because I got to a point where I was like, 'I can see myself drowning and I am afraid of where I will end up if I don't get help.' So I pulled myself out and got help and that's what saved me. I saved myself from that. That was me at my lowest point and whenever I start to feel that way I remember what I did for myself."
Wanda, who has also introduced her alter-ego DJ Queen Choco to the world to much acclaim, said it was those hard times that made her realise her own power.
"I think I am very strong... you know sometimes as woman we don't know how strong we are. We only realise how strong we are when we look back and realise all the challenges that we have gone through and overcame.
"As you overcome them you put an extra coat of strength on your skin and you grow and you continue to conquer."
Watch Wanda in her element here: