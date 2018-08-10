WATCH: ProKid gave us hit after hit, here's three top ones

For us, the fans, more than the amazing guy that ProKid has been described as by his friends, family and fellow artists, to us he was an amazing rapper and we know him for the music.

And, that is how we are going to remember and celebrate him...through his music.

ProKid was the gift that kept on giving as far as music goes. He spit bars and served heat with his beats. We may not have known him personally but through music he gave us a lot to hold onto.

Like these three bangers!