Zikhona Sodlaka on questions about being lesbian

Actress Zikhona Sodlaka has been serving queen vibes for years with her signature style but admitted that sometimes it led to women questioning if she was lesbian.

Speaking on DJ Fresh's Metro FM breakfast show this week, Zikhona was asked if she ever had women trying to take their shot with her.

"I get that question mostly from women. I don't get that question from men. It has become a big fat compliment in my life," she said in response.

But the actress says she is currently looking for a man, with a person in the mould of Idris Elba on top of the list.

"If he could just come and live in Africa, I could elope with a young Idris," she added.