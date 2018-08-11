DJ Sbu reflects on 'working 24 hours, with no cheque' at YFM

DJ Sbu has come a long way from those days of working 24hours with no cheque, and sleeping on the couch at YFM, but he will never forget the doors those sacrifices opened for him.

Taking a trip down memory lane recently, Sbu visited the old YFM building, which had so much significance in moulding him into the man he is today.

"I first visited this building over 70 times before I was hired. I would become one of the most hardest working youth in that building. Worked for almost two years with no cheque just serving, paying my dues & learning."

Sbu said that after joining the radio station he was able to do small gigs at weddings and made some money off graveyard shifts.

"Putting in 24 hrs at times sleeping on the couch. I had no car. I was broke. But I was one of the most happiest young people in South Africa doing what I love working next great people."

Sbu added that the organisation changed his life and helped make him into the DJ Sbu and successful entrepreneur he was today.