DJ Sbu reflects on 'working 24 hours, with no cheque' at YFM
DJ Sbu has come a long way from those days of working 24hours with no cheque, and sleeping on the couch at YFM, but he will never forget the doors those sacrifices opened for him.
Taking a trip down memory lane recently, Sbu visited the old YFM building, which had so much significance in moulding him into the man he is today.
"I first visited this building over 70 times before I was hired. I would become one of the most hardest working youth in that building. Worked for almost two years with no cheque just serving, paying my dues & learning."
Sbu said that after joining the radio station he was able to do small gigs at weddings and made some money off graveyard shifts.
"Putting in 24 hrs at times sleeping on the couch. I had no car. I was broke. But I was one of the most happiest young people in South Africa doing what I love working next great people."
Sbu added that the organisation changed his life and helped make him into the DJ Sbu and successful entrepreneur he was today.
#BeInspired Never despise small beginnings. Decided to visit the old @yfm building where millions of lives where changed including mine. I first visited this building over 70 times before I was hired. I would become one of the most hardest working youth in that building. Worked for almost 2 years with no cheque just serving paying my dues & learning. Being on air on the graveyard slot & doing stand ins sometimes gave me an opportunity to get paying gigs playing in clubs & bashes. Before joining Y as a small time popular DJ in my hood I used to play at weddings & parties charging R300 - R500 per gig. After joining Yfm I started charging R1.5k per gig. Thats how I made my money staying in a flat in Yeoville. I spent most of my time at Yfm. Putting in 24 hrs at times sleeping on the couch. I had no car. I was broke. But I was one of the most happiest young people in South Africa doing what I love working next great people. That building would go on to change my life. It made me the DJ Sbu I am today who's gracing platforms like Harvard Business School & MIT speaking alongside billionaires & geniuses. I have been blessed and I'm highly grateful. All glory to God. I walked into this building in dirty All Star Converse Sneakers & a dream. Full of hunger and ambition. Today I returned with my MOFAYA in my hand to pay homage and take this picture. #NewBookDroppingSoon @mofaya_official @massivmetro @hustlersacademysa @2020leaders @lokoflame_official @slef_sa 📸 @faraitoday @mulidzwi