Levels! Jessica Nkosi has two baby showers
Talk about being a pampered mama-to-be.
A month after celebrating the arrival of her daughter, Jessica Nkosi's friends have joined forces to throw her another baby shower.
As if that wasn't enough, Jessica had three outfit changes for the special occasion.
Why? Well, why not?
Here's a peek into the special day.
They are going to kill me for this... but anyway..... Where do I even start with these ladies. These are my sisters colleagues... how happy you guys make me with all you do. Literallly a friendship that started with me visiting my sister at her work place every chance I got. And already you have shown me that you are kind and loving and selfless. They came home not so long ago when we had an event and decided they were not there as my guests and worked and served all the visitors, I mean I have people I’ve been friends with for yeeeeeeeeears and they don’t know the colour of the walls asekhaya but bona they do, and were there for me. Drove all the way to Esikhawini just for little old me lol. My sister tells me that you guys did not sleep, doing all the thank you packs and so on... How does one thank you enough for that. I’m lost for words... AND on top of that the amazing cake that was there was sponsored by them and some others who weren’t there as well, like Portia(who will kill me for mentioning her) ... Ngiyabonga for umusa that you have showed me. May God bless each and everyone of you. I keep saying you guys are weirdos for being so sweet to me... but I accept and receive all the love and I will not stop showing up to your work place with food and delicious treats lol... #TwinkleLittleStar 🌟 #BabyShower
Jessica and her bae, Uzalo's Ntokozo Dlamini can't wait to welcome their little girl into the world.
Even though there was speculation around her pregnancy, Jessica told True Love magazine that she was not trying to hide it at first, she just didn't want any drama.
"There's nothing scandalous about my pregnancy. Therefore, I don't want any drama around it and I certainly don't want anyone to have an opinion about it."