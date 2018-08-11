Serena Williams opens up about post-baby doubt

Tennis star Serena Williams has shared her experience with self-doubt as a mom in attempt to encourage other new moms to keep their chins up.

Serena and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child, Alexis into the world in September last year.

The tennis champ like all moms want to make sure they're being the best they can be for their children, and sometimes that can lead to feeling down.

Taking to Instagram, Serena spoke out about dealing with her doubt.

"Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom. I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to three years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal. It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby."

Serena said she realised that all moms sometimes feel the same way, and encouraged anyone going through a similar situation to cut themselves some slack.

"We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be. However, that means although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be.

"Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes. I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week--it’s ok--I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!"