Lungile Radu and his wife, Bobo are serving all sorts of goals in Havana, Cuba.

The celebrity couple jetted off to the land of cigars and vintage cars for the ultimate baecation.

Lungile celebrated his birthday last Thursday and judging by his Instagram posts, has been having a blast.

From riding in vintage cars to enjoying the sights and sounds of Cuba.

The lovebirds have also been serving major #lovegoals