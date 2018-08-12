Claire Mawisa recounts being called a snob in a taxi
Being in the spotlight means people are free to make all sorts of assumptions about you.
Just ask Claire Mawisa.
Years ago, the TV and radio personality was in a taxi and overheard a group of women debating about her.
It's goes down as one of the craziest conversations Claire's heard about herself.
Here's what went down.
years ago i took a minibus taxi & sat at the back. the ladies in front agreed that i looked exactly like claire mawisa, but were debating whether it was her/me, but eventually agreed that i would never catch a taxi, so it can't be me, because claire mawisa is a snob! https://t.co/8vmnb8ahod— claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) August 10, 2018
i can't just call it a taxi when the account i'm responding to is american, that it's called different things in different places. and by the way, of course i'm a snob!— claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) August 10, 2018