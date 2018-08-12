Lupita Nyong'o speaks out on her African hair being 'shunned'

Award-winning Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o has strong views about the way her African hair has been viewed in the past, admitting that it was generally viewed as "uncivilised or wild".

It's no secret that the Hollywood A-lister is incredibly proud of her Kenyan roots and uses the global platform to raise awareness about stereotypes.

Lupita who is on the cover of Porter magazine once again spoke out about showing people that her locks are "beautiful just the way they are".

"My hair is something that, historically, has been shunned, I mean, how often do you hear, 'You can’t get a job with hair like that?'".

Lupita said being on the covers of magazines helped her inspire children that they are naturally beautiful.

"Natural African, kinky hair – it’s often been painted as uncivilised or wild. Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfils me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are," she said.

Can we also talk about how gorg she looks on the cover?