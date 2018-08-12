TshisaLIVE

Mzansi drops one last Dankie San for ProKid with #ProKidChallenge

This is just one way example of how much ProKid's music moved the nation.

12 August 2018 - 11:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Linda Mkhize (Pro) at the Back to the City concert.
Image: Tseliso Monaheng

As the news of ProKid's death settles in the hearts of thousands of fans, they've kicked off the #ProKidChallenge in honour of him. 

The challenge was created by the masses who wanted to show how much ProKid's music served and meant to to them.

The challenge was started just hours after the rapper's death was confirmed by his family. ProKid's family released a statement during the early hours of Thursday morning confirming he suffered a "severe seizure". 

Since then social media has been flooded with messages of condolences and tributes for ProKid. But most importantly, his fans have celebrated his gift and showed their gratitude for songs that resonated with them the most.

Thus the #ProKidChallenge was born. Here are some of the videos.

