Pearl Modiadie flattered by song named after her
Pearl Modiadie is on cloud nine after a Maskandi artist from Empangeni in KZN wrote a song honouring her.
Artist Cevuzile Mchunu wrote the song, named after the beautiful star, and in it explained how he was totes obsessed with her.
"I saw Pearl on television. I love her and I don’t know where I can find her. Please direct me to where Pearl stays. I mean Pearl Modiadie. I no longer miss Zaziwa show because I want to see to Pearl," read some of the lyrics on the song.
We were there like: "Cevuzile, she went that way!"
It turns out that Pearl is also a big fan of the song. Like a wrestler coming into the ring, Pearl walked into a recent TV interview on Trending SA with the track playing in the background.
Pearl was asked about the song and, with a broad smile, gave a shout-out to the artist.
Cava her entrance at 39:30 on the video below.
Speaking to Isolezwe, Cevuzile said he was honoured by the reaction to the song, especially by the show's presenters.
"I don’t think that it was Trending SA's idea, I think it was Pearl's idea because she liked the song," he added.
The song is from Cevuzile's latest album which also features DJ Tira and Tipcee.