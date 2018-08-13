DJ Sbu slams claims that he let ProKid down

As the nation continues to come to terms with the death of veteran hip-hop star ProKid, DJ Sbu has hit back at claims he was one of the industry 'friends' who let the star down.

ProKid's death was confirmed by his family during the early hours of Thursday morning last week. In a statement the family said he had suffered a "severe seizure".

The rapper's friends, including AKA and Zakwe have all slammed the media industry for not doing enough to honour the star while he was alive, leading to some pointing fingers at individuals in the game.

After DJ Sbu paid tribute to ProKid in a TV interview, a social media user gunned for the music mogul and claimed his treatment of ProKid could have contributed to the "depression" ProKid felt before his death.