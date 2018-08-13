TshisaLIVE

Government to help family bury ProKid

13 August 2018 - 14:49 By Pertunia Mafokwane
ProKid died last week and will be buried this Sunday.
Image: Instagram

As the family of late hip-hop star ProKid prepare to bury the star this weekend, the Gauteng government has offered to assist them in giving the star a fitting send-off.

Speaking outside of ProKid's family home in Jabulani, Soweto on Monday, Gauteng MEC for community safety, Faith Mazibuko, said they had been in talks with the family and would close any gaps needed in the preparations.

"We will be celebrating life. He (ProKid) contributed. He was not just born, lived and died. We are here to assist. The family is in charge, we are here to close the gaps."

The MEC said her department was working to try to secure the hall at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus to hold the rapper's funeral service on Sunday. 

The rapper died last Wednesday but news of his death emerged the following day, sending shockwaves through South Africa. In a statement the family said he had suffered a "severe seizure".

A memorial service for the star will be held on Thursday in Johannesburg ahead of his funeral.

He will be buried at Heroes Acre in Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg alongside other music stars including Robbie Malinga and Mandoza.

