TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Thanks to #TheHerd Twitter's ready to stop eating liver!

13 August 2018 - 09:35 By Chrizelda Kekana
The cast of The Herd, which features Winnie Ntshaba, Sello Maake ka Ncube and Sihle Ndaba has kept viewers glued to their screens.
The cast of The Herd, which features Winnie Ntshaba, Sello Maake ka Ncube and Sihle Ndaba has kept viewers glued to their screens.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

Last night's episode of The Herd had Mzansi emptying out all the liver from the freezer after tweeps witnessed Mangadi using it as muti. 

In her explanation liver is a great relish to put muti (read love potion or poison etc) because it's own flavour is so strong that it masks all other flavours.

Brilliant right, but also scary AF  and Twitter was not afraid to say it.

It's safe to say, thanks to Mangadi most of Twitter is officially off livers.

And in other news, fans had to remind themselves that Winnie's character is called Mangadia and not Khethiwe (Khethiwe is the name of Winnie's Generations character, that she's most popular for).

They realised how important it was for them to stop calling her Khethiwe when it turned out there's a chicken called Khethiwe in The Herd!

ProKid's close friend Zakwe: 'I believe he was going through a depression of some sort'

"He said that it had been a while since anyone had called him and asked him to come through and perform. He didn't have a lot of gigs. It really hurt ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Jackie Phamotse: It's extremely insensitive to use my story just to attack me

As a rape survivor, Jackie finds it extremely insensitive for people to use her book to attack her about being raped.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

AKA defends Sbahle after horror car crash, sends a troll spinning

AKA told the troll to check his life.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Itu Khune breaks his silence on girlfriend Sbahle's car crash

"You're in my prayers," Itumeleng Khune tweeted.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Sbahle Mpisane makes it through the night, but still in ICU TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA defends Sbahle after horror car crash, sends a troll spinning TshisaLIVE
  3. Police open reckless and negligent driving investigation following Sbahle ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | This is what happened when Cassper was reunited with Innocent TshisaLIVE
  5. Hip-hop star ProKid, 37, dead after 'severe seizure' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X