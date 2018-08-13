IN MEMES | Thanks to #TheHerd Twitter's ready to stop eating liver!
Last night's episode of The Herd had Mzansi emptying out all the liver from the freezer after tweeps witnessed Mangadi using it as muti.
In her explanation liver is a great relish to put muti (read love potion or poison etc) because it's own flavour is so strong that it masks all other flavours.
Brilliant right, but also scary AF and Twitter was not afraid to say it.
It's safe to say, thanks to Mangadi most of Twitter is officially off livers.
#TheHerdMzansi— Zamani Mbatha (@Donald_leng) August 12, 2018
No wife of mine will ever cook liver for me iyoh nasii!!! pic.twitter.com/TdsBslG8AB
#TheHerdMzansi will make one wanna quit eating liver pic.twitter.com/RooPau3r1d— Ťhe Àlçhëmisť (@Lecron) August 12, 2018
#TheHerdMzansi I will never eat it again dankie 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JRa00UpGdn— Bongile (@Popaw732) August 12, 2018
When I see a restaurant menu that has 'livers' on it #theherdmzansi pic.twitter.com/CuSsb4hpib— #Mandela100 Simphiwe Yana (@simphiwe_yana) August 12, 2018
I am never eating liver in my life 👎👎👎👎👎#TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/h7hO2LKcW6— Mona Peggy (@Monapeg) August 12, 2018
#TheHerdMzansi I'll never eat liver again...mamngadi wenza kakhulu pic.twitter.com/LTQmaFNav6— K'Q_WILLEM (@KQWILLEM1) August 12, 2018
That liver is powerful..... im never eating liver that is cooked by a woman #TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/dzvmRYovd1— TSHEPO KGAKANE (@TshepoKgakane) August 12, 2018
When I get that liver I'll tell my girlfriend I've "accidentally" got 3 other girlfriends #TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/NFr5CsFgiY— JOK3R (@FloydMachete) August 13, 2018
MaMngadi's facial expression when Nyambose said "NO" isibindi didn't work after all #TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/Zf7FHzY8oq— Samuel Jr (@SamuelJ39453362) August 12, 2018
And in other news, fans had to remind themselves that Winnie's character is called Mangadia and not Khethiwe (Khethiwe is the name of Winnie's Generations character, that she's most popular for).
They realised how important it was for them to stop calling her Khethiwe when it turned out there's a chicken called Khethiwe in The Herd!
To avoid confusion, people who watch #TheHerdMzansi need to memorize Mamngadi’s name. We can’t call her Khethiwe anymore. Khethiwe is another character, chicken character.— Nan Mfamela (@nandie_m) August 12, 2018
that chicken's name is Khethiwe😅i lost my damn mind when I heard that😂😂😂 #TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/JkSgZIrbnt— Re. (@jamathevain) August 12, 2018
Didn’t I die when I realized that Khethiwe is the chicken. For a moment I thought she was speaking to herself. #TheHerdMzansi— Nan Mfamela (@nandie_m) August 12, 2018
When Khethiwe called the chicken "Khethiwe" i felt that #theherdmzansi pic.twitter.com/RyVJHpeFV3— Zimbini Sigoxo (@zimbini_sigoxo) August 12, 2018