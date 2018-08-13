IN MEMES | Thanks to #TheHerd Twitter's ready to stop eating liver!

Last night's episode of The Herd had Mzansi emptying out all the liver from the freezer after tweeps witnessed Mangadi using it as muti.

In her explanation liver is a great relish to put muti (read love potion or poison etc) because it's own flavour is so strong that it masks all other flavours.

Brilliant right, but also scary AF and Twitter was not afraid to say it.

It's safe to say, thanks to Mangadi most of Twitter is officially off livers.