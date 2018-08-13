IN MEMES | Twitter rips AKA's blonde 'Johnny Bravo' hairdo to shreds
Nothing could have prepared Twitter for the bold, blonde hairdo AKA introduced them to over the weekend.
But everyone knows that Mzansi has zero chill. Absolutely none.
The rapper's hairstyle, which can be described as a model c version of what looks like the german cut made popular by Dr Rebecca Malope in the 80s and 90s.
However, in true AKA style he's pushed it up a notch by dying his hair blonde (somewhere between caramel gold, blonde and beach blonde).
Look, we can try to explain it but tweeps and their memes probs did a better job.
First reaction was... Yaaasss Johnny Bravo we see you!
"Becos? Yaaa johnny il do it" pic.twitter.com/nOvB33YM3P— #InsecureS3 Issa ❤ (@mazet_j) August 11, 2018
Some saw AKA, the Paul Phoenix!
Someone also felt a strong super saiyan Dragon Ball Z influence...
I will always remember you whether things are good or bad. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5yXH2FgDtC— Anele The Hyena (@anele2471) August 11, 2018
Then photoshop and photo editing came into play!
Blonde is for the brave... because when it works, it works and when it doesn't well it sure as hell doesn't.
But we think the Mega can pull it off, the secret is always confidence!