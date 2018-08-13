Jackie Phamotse: It's extremely insensitive to use my story just to attack me

Author of the controversial book Bare: The Blesser's Game, Jackie Phamotse has expected to receive hate and criticism for her book, but she's not willing to allow people to "discredit" her rape story.

Jackie has a love-hate relationship with followers and told TshisaLIVE the most offending thing she's had to go through is people poking holes in her rape ordeal.

"This book is a novel based on a true story. Some of the parts are true and some of the events were adapted to form part of the story. I get people have different opinions about things written in my book, but for some guy to decide to say to me, 'No, you were not raped.' Was he there? Does he want medical records?

"People want to harass me on social media and attack me personally. Instead of just asking me, okay can you share your personal story about rape then... but most of them have ulterior motives for attacking me."

Jackie said the aim of her book was to create awareness about rape and she would not let it be torn apart.

"[The book] tells a story that is meant to raise awareness, not to help people personally attack me about my rape. It is extremely insensitive that a person would try and find loopholes in my story just to attack me."

Jackie recently had to defend herself after numerous social media users called for her book to be taken off the shelves in bookstores on the basis that she's lied about "categorisation" of her book.