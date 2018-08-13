ProKid's close friend Zakwe: 'I believe he was going through a depression of some sort'

Zakwe revealed he had received a phone call from a "very depressed sounding" ProKid just two weeks ago because he was frustrated by the way the industry was treating him.

"He called me around midnight. He said that it had been a while since anyone had called him and asked him to come through and perform. He didn't have a lot of gigs. It really hurt him that no one was seeing his value. I believe that he was going through a depression of some sort before he succumbed to the seizure because of that."

ProKid had spoken before about the lack of respect he and other hip-hop veterans got from the industry over the last few years, even defending his friend HHP in an interview with TshisaLIVE late last year.

"The ones that came after HHP, I don't think they embraced him. They didn't treat him right or appreciate him. They are quick to forget the people who put them there. People who were once your friend don't f**k with you anymore.

"F*ck them all! I learnt to just focus on my music and write more verses. I went into studio and just made proper music. I forgot the backstabbing and the nonsense and tried to find myself again," he said.