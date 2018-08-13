WATCH | Queen Twerk clears the air on 'sex tape', pimp accusations & a lot more...

Over the past few months Faith Nketsi aka Queen Twerk has come out to clear the air on controversial claims that have seen her dominate headlines.

Speaking to Trending SA's panel of presenters, Faith shared her life story with the nation for the first time.

After sharing a lil bit about where she comes from, Faith addressed the most controversial headlines and we're broken it down for ya! (you are welcome).

THOSE "PIMP" ACCUSATIONS

What happened?

A couple of weeks ago Twitter was set ablaze after accusations that Faith was using her modeling agency as a front for a "brothel-like organisation" surfaced.