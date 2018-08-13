WATCH | Queen Twerk clears the air on 'sex tape', pimp accusations & a lot more...
Over the past few months Faith Nketsi aka Queen Twerk has come out to clear the air on controversial claims that have seen her dominate headlines.
Speaking to Trending SA's panel of presenters, Faith shared her life story with the nation for the first time.
After sharing a lil bit about where she comes from, Faith addressed the most controversial headlines and we're broken it down for ya! (you are welcome).
THOSE "PIMP" ACCUSATIONS
What happened?
A couple of weeks ago Twitter was set ablaze after accusations that Faith was using her modeling agency as a front for a "brothel-like organisation" surfaced.
Whaa sayeth Faith:
"That was one of the toughest weeks for me when that tweet came out. First of all I lost a lot of work, and to just clear it, guys, it is not true, there is no such thing. What this person did and what he said I do is deeper than me trending, girls were DM’ing me saying that they want to be a part of this. He made me realise that there’s a deeper problem here, girls were saying I can do that, sending me naked pictures of themselves, saying I can do that, I don’t mind."
Oh okay...
THAT VIRAL "SEX TAPE" FIASCO
Whaa had happened?
If you have not seen the clip we refer to... good for you but also where have you been? Anyway, it went viral a while back and occasionally makes a come back when Faith tops the trends list. It's not really a sex tape, but rather a short clip showing Faith and her bae in a compromising position.
Whaa sayeth Faith:
"First of all, if I had to leak a sex tape, it would be a sex tape. Till today, I can’t explain how it got out but that was also very embarrassing for me but I got through it. It was with my boyfriend and we were on holiday, it was, I think our third or fourth year anniversary, I don’t even know how it happened, I was watching TV with him in the hotel room and boom, [we’re] getting calls, I really don’t know how it happened, till today I can’t explain that story."
THOSE "STOCKO SA MIGOS" FILES
Whaa had happened?
Y'all remember the whole Migos and stocko thing right? Okay, in case you don't... Migos came to South Africa in 2017. One of the first people to post a video on her social media, with Offset (Cardi B's baby daddy and hubby) was Faith Nketsi.
Twitter quickly went in with questions and speculation that Faith had organised "stocko" (entertainment girls) for the group.
Whaa sayeth Faith:
"I’m such a fan. I landed from Paris and he landed from LA or wherever he was from and in baggage claim, I saw Offset and I was like: 'Hey, Offset, can I take a picture?' as a normal fan, how that escalated to me having a whole affair with him is beyond me I don’t know. First of all, Offset is not even my type."