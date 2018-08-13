Sbahle had her first ‘positive day’ in hospital

Sbahle Mpisane’s health has taken a turn for the better with her father, Sbu, saying Monday has been the most positive day in their ordeal.

“Today is the first [and most] positive day for all of us. Concrete progress has been unfolding and without going into medical details, her internal bleeding has stopped or [is, at least] extremely lessened,” he said.

This follows a high-impact car accident on Margaret Mncadi Avenue (formerly Victoria Embankment) in Durban in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Paramedics had to use Jaws of Life to remove her from the vehicle after it overturned.

Sbu said that Sbahle was breathing on her own, but as a precaution was kept on life support.

“Breathing has begun although her support system for breathing is still in place. She is still kept under intensive monitoring at ICU,” he said.

He thanked the medical team at large from the Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital.

“We hope and pray for a better tomorrow and her eternal recovery.”

Police have confirmed that detectives are probing the circumstances which led up to the accident and registered a case of reckless and negligent driving.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that Sbahle’s BMW had burst into flames after it crashed.

“The cause of the accident is unknown at this stage. A case of reckless and negligent driving has been opened in Durban Central police station‚” she said. “Circumstances around the incident are being investigated.”