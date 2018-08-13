TshisaLIVE

Skolopad on hitting the stage: 'It felt great & reminded me why I started'

13 August 2018 - 12:37 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skolopad says the thrill of performing for women this month reminded her of why she loves being Skolopad.
Skolopad says the thrill of performing for women this month reminded her of why she loves being Skolopad.
Image: Via Instagram

After facing a series of speed bumps over the past few months, being on stage reminded Skolopad of why she entered the industry in the first place.  

This comes after Skolopad felt despondent over the lack of opportunities, which led to her being stressed out in her day job as a nurse. Everything came to a head two weeks ago when Skolopad overdosed on anti-anxiety pills.  

EXCLUSIVE: Skolopad in hospital after overdose

Skolopad is in therapy after overdosing on anti-anxiety pills.
TshisaLIVE
12 days ago

Despite the challenges of the past, Skolopad has a renewed sense of hope, and performing for a group of women recently added to that. 

"I had a great time on stage and this time I even decided, let me just sing my heart out. I sat down, instead of my usual dance routines. I felt like Beyonce and in that moment I remembered why I worked and fought so hard to make people know who Skolopad is."

The musician told TshisaLIVE she had forgotten how much fun it was to do live performances and that the pure joy she felt on stage was not like anything else she's ever experienced.

"I felt so great that I even told the audience that I felt like I had a new source of power and strength and perhaps everything has happened the way it has so far, just so I can enjoy moments like that. It was truly magical."

Skolopad asked members of the audience to capture the moment for her.  

Perform at Frontier inn and Casino for Women🙌😘😘

A post shared by Queen Skolopad (@skolopad_sa) on

A post shared by Queen Skolopad (@skolopad_sa) on

Back to qwaqwa Blessed Sunday😉

A post shared by Queen Skolopad (@skolopad_sa) on

Thishiwe Ziqubu talks about the joy of seeing #Emoyeni come to life

The four-part drama series got a "standing ovation" from Twitter for taking on a different look of spirituality.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

ProKid's close friend Zakwe: 'I believe he was going through a depression of some sort'

"He said that it had been a while since anyone had called him and asked him to come through and perform. He didn't have a lot of gigs. It really hurt ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Jackie Phamotse: It's extremely insensitive to use my story just to attack me

As a rape survivor, Jackie finds it extremely insensitive for people to use her book to attack her about being raped.
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

Sbahle Mpisane makes it through the night, but still in ICU

The star remains in a critical condition, as the nation prays for her.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Sbahle Mpisane makes it through the night, but still in ICU TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA defends Sbahle after horror car crash, sends a troll spinning TshisaLIVE
  3. Police open reckless and negligent driving investigation following Sbahle ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | This is what happened when Cassper was reunited with Innocent TshisaLIVE
  5. Hip-hop star ProKid, 37, dead after 'severe seizure' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma’s golden handshake costs Shaun Abrahams his job as NPA boss
Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
X