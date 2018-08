Sorry ladies. Ashes to Ashes actor Nyaniso Dzedze is officially a married man.

Nyaniso and his mom jetted off to the UK a few days ago to celebrate his wedding to longtime sweetheart, Yana Seidl.

Dressed in traditional Xhosa attire, Nyaniso served a whole lot of Mzansi in the UK, while his bride looked breathtaking in a simple white dress.