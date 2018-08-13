TshisaLIVE

Thishiwe Ziqubu talks about the joy of seeing #Emoyeni come to life

The four-part drama series got a standing ovation from Twitter for taking on a different look of spirituality.

13 August 2018 - By Chrizelda Kekana
Four Sundays and four amazing episodes later, Thishiwe Ziqubu and her Emoyeni series team are brimming with pride after the show was clearly a hit with Mzansi, who has called for more.

Emoyeni also marked the actress's debut as a producer and she told TshisaLIVE it brought her so much joy to witness the positive response from viewers.

"It has been an absolutely incredible journey and it's been very real. Every one of these actors gave their everything to their craft. These films were not big films and it depended greatly on the small team of cast and crew there for a great end-product.

"The experience has validated why we are given gifts such as these. We were given these talents so that we can effect change as creators," she said.

Not only was the series thought-provoking, it also featured some of the greatest actors Mzansi has to offer and SA viewers were not blind to that.

The series featured actors like Kalushi's Thabo Rameetse, Tsotsi's Mothusi Makgano, iNumber Number''s Tumie Ngumla and Vaya''s Nomonde Mbusi among others. 

"I enjoyed casting so much because I love other actors. I looked for truth, if I believe you, what you are saying, what you are portraying lives within you, in your heart and your soul. I didn't want people that just read the lines but people that connect to the material."

Thishiwe teamed up with Fireworx Media in co-producing the urban fantasy and had other talented people like Mmabatho Montsho also direct some of the episodes.

"Producing a show of this nature without a special effects budget came with its challenges. We had to create a heightened existence with ordinary materials. Pushing the envelope in each film required creativity and attention to detail."

The series has left fans excited and asking for more. They praised Thishiwe and the team across all social networks on Sunday night after the last episode aired.

