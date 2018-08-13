'We've tried. We have really tried' -Brickz' team on him returning to prison

Convicted rapist and kwaito star Sipho "Brickz" Ndlovu is back behind bars to serve his 15-year sentence after losing an appeal against his conviction, with his management telling TshisaLIVE that the musician was left "broken" by the decision but was staying strong.

Brickz was earlier this year found guilty of raping his 17-year-old relative in 2013, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. In April Brickz was released on R80,000 bail pending the appeal against his rape conviction.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Brickz was ordered to return to the Krugersdorp prison on Friday, where he handed himself in to continue his sentence.

It is understood that Brickz' team is considering if they should approach the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein.

Brickz' manager Grey Mafumbu told TshisaLIVE that he was with Brickz when the South Gauteng High Court made its judgement last week and on Friday when he handed himself in.

"I was with him in court and he was broken. He was sad. He was trying to smile through it. Even on Friday, it was a sad moment but he is strong. I have visited him before (in prison) and he is fine. He is staying strong for everyone. We can take the judgement."

He said Brickz's family was left devastated by the news but hide their tears because they don't want sympathy.

Grey said they tried their best to prove Brickz was innocent and were now tired from the fight.

"We've tried. We have really tried. Now we must just wait until the truth comes out. We are going to just chill at the moment. It has taken a lot of money trying to prove he is innocent."