Blacks Only was about owning your blackness & honouring David Kau

The comedy show was LITTY!

14 August 2018 - 06:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
The Blacks Only comedy show was one for the books.
The Blacks Only comedy show, which has been running for 14 years took place at the Ticketpro Dome on Saturday and it left two things very clear, black people are funny AF and people like David Kau deserve praise for his contribution to the industry.

Laughter, like music is a universal language and it belongs to everyone and the Blacks Only show was worthy of celebration.

David spoke about how far he'd come as a comedian and how the concert, which was the biggest one yet, was the most stressful thing he's ever had to organise.

"Organising this concert in particular has been the most stressful thing in my whole life but seeing it happen is also one of the best things that have happened to me," he said.

David was just a man filled with gratitude and he later shared his feels.

"I can’t put last night in words... Thank you! To all the comedians and people that have been buying tickets to my shows for 20 years and to #blacksonlycomedyshow for 14 years. Thank you to my family, bae and friends. Thank you to everyone that's ever contributed to my success, the best manager, partner and promoter in the business. And to the sponsors and others for always been an Inspiration thank you."

David, who was clearly the man of the moment is also celebrating 20 years in the industry. Basically, at age 40, he's been doing comedy for half his life and it was evident whenever a younger comedian took the stage.

Mpho Pops and Sifiso Nene, who are now two of  SA's biggest comedians spoke about how David had helped establish them and their brands.

"This man has done a lot for me and many other comedians. He's a living legend," Mpho said at the end of the show.

The show's line up was impressive and each comedian did the most on stage. All the comedians, reminded black people of the many reasons why it's amazing to be black.

Everything from washing is waskoms, to taxi driver tendencies straight to trying to understand Thembi Seete's rap lyrics in Boom Shaka's It's About Time.

There isn't one comedian who stood out because they were all shining real bright on that stage despite the vastly different material they shared leaving the audience in tears due to laughing so hard!

Here are some of the great moments: 

