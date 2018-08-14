TshisaLIVE

Gabrielle Union finally found out the cause of her nine miscarriages

14 August 2018 - 12:55 By Chrizelda Kekana
Gabrielle Union opened up about her adenomyosis diagnosis.
Gabrielle Union opened up about her adenomyosis diagnosis.

The world collectively sympathised with Gabrielle Union after she opened up about suffering nine miscarriages but for the first time the actress has shared that it was caused by a condition called adenomyosis.

Gabrielle explained to Essence that the root of the problem was never confirmed and it was only recently that she herself found out what had been the underlying reason behind miscarrying eight to nine times.

"Towards the end of my fertility journey I finally got some answers," she said.

The actress pointed out that most people blamed her for waiting too long to try but she actually had a condition that many people don't know about.

"Everyone said ‘you’re a career woman, you’ve prioritized your career, you waited too long and now you’re just too old to have a kid — and that’s on you for wanting a career. The reality is I actually have adenomyosis," she added. 

Adenomyosis is a type of endometriosis that only occurs in the uterus, according to the Seckin Endometriosis Center. While side effects include an enlarged uterus, extremely heavy and painful periods and chronic pelvic pain, the only cure is to undergo a hysterectomy.

Gabrielle has received a lot of support from other women on social media.

Watch the video below.

TshisaLIVE
