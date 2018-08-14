IN MEMES | Lelo & Lehasa are a match made in HELL!
These two together is just toxic.
Skeem Saam fans have decided to note down lessons from Lehasa and Lelo's 'relationship from hell'.
From the get go, Twitter wasn't convinced that Lelo and Lehasa were suited for each other. And episode after episode, their prediction have been becoming a reality.
For example, Lelo messed up Lehasa's painting and kept it a secret. Lehasa is a ticking time bomb anyway...so clearly these two are meant to bring the demons out of each other.
Lehasa and Lelo may still be holding on to each other but Twitter knows their romance has a short life span.
The memes came rolling in...
Do you know a toxic relationship. Lelo and Lehasas #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/VVddRKOdKK— Tebzaboy (@TebzaboySA) August 13, 2018
After Lelo said Open and Kind,I just knew things aren't gonna end well #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/JfQdZ4FeBO— I follow Back™☆ (@Glen_Setabole) August 13, 2018
#SkeemSaam— Msihlez Mlwane (@SMlwane) August 13, 2018
Poor lelo you are in big big trouble my dear pic.twitter.com/6vDD8TDEic
#SkeemSaam— Zamani Mbatha (@Donald_leng) August 13, 2018
Will Lelo and Lehasa's relationship last nje cause they are both ticking time bombs let's look at it clearly yazi pic.twitter.com/msrrIfHZt2
Lelo and Lehasa's relationship is a proof that when and #mcm and #wcw get together the relationship will be boring #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/n713J08wPv— kenz (@Bokenza1) August 13, 2018
Sooner or later... Lehasa will know what you did to his painting Lelo and it won't be pretty! #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/h0qnk2gW9j— Matabo Manala (@Tabz_Matabo) August 13, 2018
Lelo is very sneaky... I see what she's doing😏. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/6YgvUVm7Xd— Matabo Manala (@Tabz_Matabo) August 13, 2018
I have a feeling that Lelo is about to pull a Mr. Bean 😂😂#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/3SnuAOjtBr— Maemu Thiofhi (@thiofhilambani) August 13, 2018
#SkeemSaam Lelo is going on hot soup when Lehasa find out pic.twitter.com/3KxNh1A7d2— Stanslous (@Stanslo94235992) August 13, 2018
#SkeemSaam What is Lehasa's character— SHANE CEE (@DLesoma) August 13, 2018
What is he exactly doing on SkeeSaam??? pic.twitter.com/j667qm93Jc