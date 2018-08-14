TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Lelo & Lehasa are a match made in HELL!

These two together is just toxic.

14 August 2018 - 10:50 By Chrizelda Kekana
Twitter is convinced Lelo and Lehasa are going to show each other flames.
Image: Via Twitter/SkeemSaam

Skeem Saam fans have decided to note down lessons from Lehasa and Lelo's 'relationship from hell'.

From the get go, Twitter wasn't convinced that Lelo and Lehasa were suited for each other. And episode after episode, their prediction have been becoming a reality. 

For example, Lelo messed up Lehasa's painting and kept it a secret. Lehasa is a ticking time bomb anyway...so clearly these two are meant to bring the demons out of each other.

Lehasa and Lelo may still be holding on to each other but Twitter knows their romance has a short life span. 

The memes came rolling in...

