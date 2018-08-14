IN MEMES | Lockdown's Zim Zim is the stuff legends are made of
Manaka Ranaka as Zim Zim is one of the scariest characters on TV at the moment!
Twitter believes the Lockdown cast, crew and audience deserve free therapy sessions to deal with everything the show is exposing them to, especially with characters like Zim Zim, who chop peoples' heads off.
While the prison setting should be enough to prepare viewers for the drama, nothing could prepare tweeps for characters like Tyson and Zim Zim.
Twitter couldn't believe it when Zim Zim started preaching about how prisoners shouldn't regret ending up in prison cells because even people who are free have their own tailor-made jail cells.
That time... Zim Zim's in prison for chopping up children's heads on instruction from some spirit or something.
Here's some of the reaction:
Zim Zim the definition of Satan😭👀 #LockdownMzansi #LockdownS3 pic.twitter.com/lrgKregsMk— W I L L (@Ntando_18) August 13, 2018
First Zim - Zim and now Tyson 😳 #LockdownMzansi is too much this season 👏🏽! I wasn’t prepared. pic.twitter.com/m0NmIitQ1S— Thabile Sikhakhane (@thabile_nozipho) August 7, 2018
Yoh Zim-Zim Has opened her own Mortuary Inside Prison #LockdownS3 #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/BEeR4xYZ49— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) August 13, 2018
Yoh Pedophile. 😭😭 Preying on Young Boys 😓😓 #LockdownS3 #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/aXGsSoZ6Fn— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) August 13, 2018
#Lockdownmzansi Kelly K 😂😂😂😂 I can't #LockdownS3 #Lockdown pic.twitter.com/VvC60xSsT9— Mafoko Mokwena (@mafokomokwena) August 13, 2018
Jail life is not nice guys WOW 😭💔#LockDownS3 #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/mCCvlSdEbB— ♡Melanin♡ (@_NombuleloM) August 13, 2018
OMG #Lockdownmzansi e botlhoko tlhe... pic.twitter.com/QPI9cABydS— 🍫MASEGO_AMANTLE🍫 (@IamHoneyBunchy) August 13, 2018
Tyson stop killing innocent souls.U know who done it,face your demon and eliminate it #Lockdownmzansi #LockdownS3 pic.twitter.com/3z2eEGc6Eq— Ron (@drdwing) August 13, 2018
#Lockdownmzansi I love the look on Tysons face when that guy walked in pic.twitter.com/rsEfraoTYC— Lungile C (@Lungile_sthembi) August 13, 2018
Every episode is 🔥🔥#Lockdownmzansi— zitô (@ZozukoLanga) August 13, 2018
Thank you Mandla N pic.twitter.com/U3Wkji4mJ4