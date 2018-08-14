L'vovo on government helping to bury ProKid: We're broke because we're not supported at home

L'vovo has some strong views on government's pledge to help ProKid's family give the hip-hop 'pioneer' a worthy funeral, saying that too many artists died broke because of the lack of support from fans on home soil.

As reported by TshisaLIVE on Monday, Gauteng MEC for arts and culture Faith Mazibuko visited ProKid's family home in Soweto, where she said government had been in talks with the family and would "close the gaps" needed in the funeral preparations.

The MEC's comments drew sharp debate on social media and soon L'vovo was warming his Twitter fingers to weigh in on the debate.

In a series of posts, L'vovo claimed that international stars were treated better in South Africa than Mzansi's own talent because their music was played more, and apparently got more royalties.

"When we're alive government rather give foreign artists money. Beyoncé and Drake don't need more private jets and mansions. South African media and government hates local artists. We're broke because we are not supported at home."

He said he was not surprised to hear that some artists died broke because the pressure of fame was enough to destroy a person.

"If only you guys understood how this thing is so tough. I don't blame people who die broke. It's tough being in the spotlight, life is expensive. Artists/celebs are 'expected' to 'have it all' and the 'best of everything'. Kanti akuhambi kanjalo. Lento inzima."

L'vovo said that while others were bragging about their riches and jewels, he stayed humble and an advocate for the people.

ProKid's family confirmed last Thursday that he died after suffering a "severe seizure". A memorial service will be held in ProKid's honour on Thursday and he will be laid to rest on Sunday.