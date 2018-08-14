Mandisa Nduna on being told she has 'big d**k energy'

The phrase has been dominating Twitter timelines with people interpreting it in different ways. Some tweeps believe it's not confidence but arrogance, while others, particularly men believe the term is offensive.

The actress-turned rapper explained that her kind of "big d**k energy" was all about confidence and that she never intentionally aims at anyone.

However, that doesn't mean she will take hate lying down.

"I rap about things that are close to my heart but in a typical rapper way. Like in Crew, I talk about some people that have done me wrong in business and I go into some really personal space. But for me the biggest thing for me right now is content and I am in studio a lot because I got a lot to say,"

Mandisa said the moment she listened to the beat that is used on Crew, she knew it was made for her track.

"So I listen to these beats, there were about a 100 of them and I think about half way through, I heard this particular beat and I was 'oh my God!' then I ran to the kitchen, Thishiwe was in the kitchen and I made her listen to the beat. The minute she put those headsets on and started moving, I knew it was the next single."

Nice!