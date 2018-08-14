Moneoa hits back at being called 'underrated'
Moneoa is totes over people telling her to change herself and how she handles her life just so she can be "more relevant", so she took to her Instagram to set the record straight about the kind of artist she's going to be whether people like it or not.
Moneoa listed four things that she hears all the time about herself that she can definitely do without!
• "You’re great but you’re under-rated."
• "You need to make your music more mainstream so you can be more relevant."
• "You need to clean up your look and your Instagram page and post more."
• "You need to hang around these types of people and go to these type of events."
Sis is totes over that...
Moneoa went on to explain why she doesn't need to fit into a box that people have created for her. The songstress explained that as far as she was concerned, her blesser (God) doesn't really care for social media likes or worldly accolades.
"I remember that God doesn’t sit in heaven concluding people’s character based on Instagram likes. He is the only blesser up there and his blessings are grace and mercy and that doesn’t always come in the form of money and accolades. Your entrance fee up there is of a different type of value. So my prerogative is to live my life here to qualify for a spot up there and I don’t know how to do that without being true to myself."
Moneoa has also previously told TshisaLIVE that the pressures of fame resulted in her taking a two-year hiatus because she didn't like who she was becoming.
Moneoa has made it clear that she wasn't interested in putting herself under pressure to live up to unrealistic expectations.
She said she wants people to relate to the real her.
"I want them to know that I’ve made choices that I regret but forward we go. I’m crazy. I’m weird. I’m learning. I strive to live my life with integrity, honesty, decency and purpose. So if my content here (Instagram) or any platform, doesn’t garner me popularity or record breaking sales? Cool. I’ll trust God’s time. My gifts are not errors and my talent is not in vain. I post what I want to share and what makes me happy. Maybe I suck at this fame thing."
Moneoa also made it clear that she cares about her career, despite what people may believe.
"I care about my career and I work hard but I’m also committed to my organic self."
Well, we like you just the way you are Beyoncé's "sister".