Moneoa hits back at being called 'underrated'

Moneoa is totes over people telling her to change herself and how she handles her life just so she can be "more relevant", so she took to her Instagram to set the record straight about the kind of artist she's going to be whether people like it or not.

Moneoa listed four things that she hears all the time about herself that she can definitely do without!

• "You’re great but you’re under-rated."

• "You need to make your music more mainstream so you can be more relevant."

• "You need to clean up your look and your Instagram page and post more."

• "You need to hang around these types of people and go to these type of events."

Sis is totes over that...