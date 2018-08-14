TshisaLIVE

Sbahle has opened her eyes for the first time after horror crash

14 August 2018 - 16:13 By Jeff Wicks
Sbahle Mpisane has opened her eyes in hospital, her dad told TshisaLIVE.
Sbahle Mpisane has opened her eyes in hospital, her dad told TshisaLIVE.
Image: Via Instagram

Sbahle Mpisane opened her eyes for the first time on Tuesday - six days after the horror crash that left her fighting for her life.

Her father, Sbu Mpisane, said that the family had been filled with hope as they continued to hold vigil at her bedside in the Intensive Care Unit at the Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital.

“Breaking News… She just opened her eyes,” Sbu said via text message.

Sbahle has been in a critical condition since the early hours of Thursday morning when her sportscar left Margaret Mncadi Avenue (formerly Victoria Embankment) in Durban and ploughed into a tree. Paramedics had to use Jaws of Life to remove her from the vehicle after it overturned.

Police have confirmed that detectives are probing the circumstances which led up to the accident and registered a case of reckless and negligent driving.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that Sbahle’s BMW had burst into flames after it crashed.

“The cause of the accident is unknown at this stage. A case of reckless and negligent driving has been opened in Durban Central police station‚” she said. “Circumstances around the incident are being investigated."

