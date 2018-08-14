Thuli Madonsela joins prayers for 'gravely ill' Aretha Franklin

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has joined the worldwide chorus of well-wishes and prayers for ailing US musician Aretha Franklin, after reports emerged on Monday that the gravely ill star was surrounded by concerned family.

According to CNN, Aretha is in hospice care at her home, where she is being looked after by health professionals, friends and family.

A report by the Mirror UK said the star is in "the final stages of a devastating eight-year battle with pancreatic cancer" and was receiving around the clock treatment.

One of Aretha's close friends told TMZ that they were told a week ago to prepare for the worst as she "could go any time".

According to the source, the star has dropped to 40 kgs.

The soul singer has hit the headlines for several years over her failing health and appeared frail in recent photos.

News of Aretha's condition has left fans across the world concerned. Messages of support have flooded social media, which has resulted in Aretha topping the trends list.

Thuli was one of the big names to pay tribute to the icon and add her prayers to those given by fans around the world.