Twitter drags DJ Zinhle over 'cosy' AKA snap & rumour mill goes crazy
The internet was in a frenzy on Monday evening after a picture of DJ Zinhle hugging her baby daddy AKA went viral.
Tweeps also called Zinhle to order for "taking AKA back" after he cheated on her.
Let's make it clear though, Twitter got all this info from a picture of them hugging.
The couple, who are co-parenting their daughter Kairo were snapped sharing a snug hug at Taboo nightclub over the weekend.
My favourite couple ever, Mega couple, aren't they just thee most gorgeous couple? Zinhle and aka pic.twitter.com/xaLkRqPOMM— #Megacy (@luanda999) August 13, 2018
Maybe it was the fact that they seemed to be staring in each other's eyes or that Zinhle's hands were both firmly around AKA's back, but it only took that one snap to give Twitter FBI the "evidence" they needed to prove the couple were back together.
Soon timelines were flooded with people dragging Zinhle for giving the rapper another chance.
DJ Zinhle is the reason why i believe stupid woman exist, real living testimony....😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/y2B1bAHJ8h— MASH THE MAD DOG OF SA🇿🇦 (@MashuduM2) August 14, 2018
DJ Zinhle must just open a school for forgiveness and teach us all coz WOW! pic.twitter.com/EsN3FNtZkn— Xolani Ndlovu (@XolanWaleKenhuk) August 13, 2018
If Aka get Zinhle back am going to put yellow on ma hair😏😇 pic.twitter.com/yDhHUbSVTw— Mapiyera Za (@mapiyera) August 13, 2018
Do you think if I dye my hair blond nam' my ex will come back like uDj Zinhle? pic.twitter.com/4dLUqhipVw— Bionic Kotelo (@Bionic_leroux) August 13, 2018
Maybe Zinhle gave AKA an ultimatum if he change the colour of his hair she will give him another chance pic.twitter.com/gCwN2BALQx— Thabang Chaane (@CHAANE_JNR_T) August 13, 2018
"Dj Zinhle is a popeye 😂" - a hun who's gotten back with the same nigga 17 times.— Florida Man™ (@AdelesBabyDaddy) August 13, 2018
DJ Zinhle said she had just walked out of a meeting when she saw her name trending at number one.
In a series of tweets, Zinhle laughed off the suggestions and schooled haters that one hug doesn't make a relationship.
Next time I see AKA.... 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AXXlydHTNm— #MeetingYourPower #ERAbyDJZinhle #RockaXDJZinhle (@DJZinhle) August 13, 2018
ARE YOU SINGLE?— #MeetingYourPower #ERAbyDJZinhle #RockaXDJZinhle (@DJZinhle) August 13, 2018
HAVE YOU BEEN UNLUCKY IN LOVE?
THERE IS FINALLY A WAY TO GET A MAN!!!
Just 1 hug and he is all yours. Yes ladies it’s that simple JUST 1 HUG.
Just make sure there are cameras to seal the deal😂😂😂.