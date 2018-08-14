WATCH | So here’s where The Queen's Brutus was all this time
Malume was "fighting crocodiles and meeting Jesus".
After The Queen's Brutus gave Mzansi a heart attack by gate crashing his own funeral, he finally spilled the tea on where he was all this time.
A young rewind quick: Brutus was thrown off a boat during an explosion two weeks ago and after many hours of searching he was assumed dead. As friends and family gathered to honour him with a funeral, two women came forward, both claiming they were his wife, D-R-A-M-A.
The plot thickened on Friday when malume suddenly showed up at his own funeral.
Brutas is back thanks god😀🤭❤️ @TheQueen_Mzansi @Mzansimagic @Connie_Ferguson pic.twitter.com/emxvRnyUAN— 🎂🍻29 September 199*🍰🥂 (@LuuScholtz) August 10, 2018
We were shooketh! But nothing could have prepared us for uncle's explanations of where he was hiding all this time.
Sitting with his family at the dining room table on Monday night's episode, Brutus told stories of how he wrestled and met Jesus.
#TheQueenMzansi lol Maka Brutus so he fought crocodile's 🐊now? 🤕😆🤷♂️lol this uncle is a story teller for sure 🤞 pic.twitter.com/ZsxWxnnnZR— Katlego Motsoadi (@KatlegoAbe) August 13, 2018
Brutus said when he regained consciousness, he was drifting on a piece of wood on water towards Parys.
Doctors were apparently not sure if he would walk again but there's no need to worry because malume says he is going to call up the strongest sangoma to get him right.
After weeks of complaints and threats of protests, Mzansi could finally rest easy knowing the nation's favourite TV uncle was back with his stories.
How mzansi will be sleeping tonight afta Brutus return 😂 pic.twitter.com/LI8aIuy06q
Brutus is back, what a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/Y1tXcOOIcQ
