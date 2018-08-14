TshisaLIVE

WATCH | So here’s where The Queen's Brutus was all this time

Malume was "fighting crocodiles and meeting Jesus".

14 August 2018 - 10:39 By Kyle Zeeman
Themba Ndaba plays Brutus, everybody's fave uncle.
Image: Via Twitter/Ferguson Films

After The Queen's Brutus gave Mzansi a heart attack by gate crashing his own funeral, he finally spilled the tea on where he was all this time.

A young rewind quick: Brutus was thrown off a boat during an explosion two weeks ago and after many hours of searching he was assumed dead. As friends and family gathered to  honour him with a funeral, two women came forward, both claiming they were his wife, D-R-A-M-A.

The plot thickened on Friday when malume suddenly showed up at his own funeral.

We were shooketh! But nothing could have prepared us for uncle's explanations of where he was hiding all this time. 

Sitting with his family at the dining room table on Monday night's episode, Brutus told stories of how he wrestled and met Jesus. 

Brutus said when he regained consciousness, he was drifting on a piece of wood on water towards Parys.   

Doctors were apparently not sure if he would walk again but there's no need to worry because malume says he is going to call up the strongest sangoma to get him right.

After weeks of complaints and threats of protests, Mzansi could finally rest easy knowing the nation's favourite TV uncle was back with his stories.

