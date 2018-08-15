'Get out, Satan!' - Cassper hits back at broke artists shade

Cassper Nyovest sent a critic spinning after the tweep weighed in on a debate about artists dying broke, by claiming that the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker was evidence of an industry that splurges instead of saves.

Muso L'vovo started fires on social media on Monday when he responded to reports about government's offer to help ProKid's family bury the star. He claimed that local artists died broke because they were not valued or appreciated.

Twitter was soon filled with comments about whether artists used their money in the right way. One tweep used Cassper's love for flashy watches and his two Bentleys to drive his point home.

"'Why do musicians die broke?', fam the likes of Cassper buying two Bentleys that look the same and Rolexes. What's the point? Instead of investing, when he is broke you gonna ask us why musicians die broke." wrote one Twitter user.

Cassper, who just got back from living his best life overseas, hit back by questioning he he was being dragged into the fiasco.