TshisaLIVE

'Get out, Satan!' - Cassper hits back at broke artists shade

15 August 2018 - 11:09 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest has told a hater off after they took shots at him.
Cassper Nyovest has told a hater off after they took shots at him.
Image: via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Cassper Nyovest sent a critic spinning after the tweep weighed in on a debate about artists dying broke, by claiming that the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker was evidence of an industry that splurges instead of saves.

Muso L'vovo started fires on social media on Monday when he responded to reports about government's offer to help ProKid's family bury the star. He claimed that local artists died broke because they were not valued or appreciated.

Twitter was soon filled with comments about whether artists used their money in the right way. One tweep used Cassper's love for flashy watches and his two Bentleys to drive his point home. 

"'Why do musicians die broke?', fam the likes of Cassper buying two Bentleys that look the same and Rolexes. What's the point? Instead of investing, when he is broke you gonna ask us why musicians die broke." wrote one Twitter user.

Cassper, who just got back from living his best life overseas, hit back by questioning he he was being dragged into the fiasco. 

Meanwhile Metro FM's DJ Mo Flava took to his radio show on Tuesday to suggest that more needed to be done to change the culture of musicians.

"I have sat with musicians and it is not often, if ever, that I hear them (artists) talk about putting money away. Ishmael was in the studio the other day and I don't know how many lives he's had...he's made a lot of money in his career but he has very little to show for it. Now whose fault is that? If something goes wrong and we are not talking another story, what are we going to say then? Whose fault is it then?". 

L'vovo on government helping to bury ProKid: We're broke because we're not supported at home

He claimed that government and the media hated local stars.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Pabi Moloi on being broke: I once ran out of petrol on the highway

Pabi knows all about those broke struggles.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

I don’t see myself as a blesser, says 'money giving' Malcolm X

Malcolm X does not consider himself a blesser even though he's constantly handing out stacks of cash.
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Most read

  1. DJ Sbu slams claims that he let ProKid down TshisaLIVE
  2. ProKid's close friend Zakwe: 'I believe he was going through a depression of ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Government to help family bury ProKid TshisaLIVE
  4. OPW couple invents new 'Zu-ndia' wedding ceremony TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Queen Twerk clears the air on 'sex tape', pimp accusations & a lot ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Firefighters rescue driver dangling from collapsed bridge
Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
X