IN MEMES | Mzansi loves Busiswa even more after her #BehindTheStory
Busiswa is one of the artists in Mzansi that fans will risk it all for and when they heard her Behind The Story on Tuesday night, they were willing to stan for life and it's understandable.
The Midnight Starring hitmaker shared her coming up journey and how hard she's had to work to get the respect she deserves.
While most of Busiswa's hardcore fans already know so much about her life, they definitely learnt something new on last night's show hosted by Pearl Thusi.
Like...
• Busiswa has a tattoo with the words 'Kalawa Chikita'... but she's leaving Kalawa for greener pastures.
• The owner of the most respected 'Yebo' in SA, takes home R100k in a weekend.
• Busiswa's poetry needs its own CD... it is that brilliant!
Just listen to this poem she recited on the show dedicated to women!
Awwwww babes !! 😢🔥❤ @busiswaah @PearlThusi #BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/w0RRIwkT6P— Fav.RapperCassperNyov 💖 (@Zowie_Ganya) August 14, 2018
Twitter went crazy with the memes.
#BehindTheStory @busiswaah Babes you're amazing😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/jzhW0hSE5O— Naledi Ivy Mohapi (@LwaivyNaledi) August 14, 2018
#BehindTheStory that poem✊✊👏👏 wow. pic.twitter.com/QZAvWQxRIf— Mafoko Mokwena (@mafokomokwena) August 14, 2018
#BehindTheStory @busiswaah that poem 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DINP3EcBWp— #BabyBrother (@KingSaulXVII) August 14, 2018
Busiswa has a whole tattoo ethi "Kalawa Chikita" #BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/AVjLEqet2b— #RIPPROKID🇿🇦 (@Sibongile_Dust) August 14, 2018
#BehindTheStory Imagine Babes @busiswaah and tipcee in one song pic.twitter.com/dqQhFMwpLF— #BabyBrother (@KingSaulXVII) August 14, 2018
#BehindTheStory labels are looking at @busiswaah like... pic.twitter.com/LBkbS6OXIZ— #BabyBrother (@KingSaulXVII) August 14, 2018
#BehindTheStory @busiswaah That poem!!! I loved it💃😘 pic.twitter.com/zerE5kDWzF— Ayanda Mchunu (@PowerToShe) August 14, 2018
If Busiswa makes R100k a weekend, one wonders how much her producers Maphorisa and the likes of Oskido make. #BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/ocYn7BQGn6— Raymond (@Manthosi_R) August 14, 2018
Like Busiswa makes a Hundred Thousand Bucks a weekend? 😲 Fuck It I wanna sing & dance also 😂😂😂😄#BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/0ONQMel5hI— 👑Bonginkosi B* Mbele👑 (@BongiBMbele) August 14, 2018
#BehindTheStory "I can make 100k in a weekend."😄😄 pic.twitter.com/nrlvuHQm4S— Mafoko Mokwena (@mafokomokwena) August 14, 2018
#BehindTheStory— NgwanaKoPitori💆🏿♀️ (@Kamogelo_MN) August 14, 2018
WELL DAMN BUSISWA!!! 🔥🔥🔥😕. THAT'S POETRY! pic.twitter.com/WX9jfpyWWu