IN MEMES | Mzansi loves Busiswa even more after her #BehindTheStory

Busiswa is one of the artists in Mzansi that fans will risk it all for and when they heard her Behind The Story on Tuesday night, they were willing to stan for life and it's understandable.

The Midnight Starring hitmaker shared her coming up journey and how hard she's had to work to get the respect she deserves.

While most of Busiswa's hardcore fans already know so much about her life, they definitely learnt something new on last night's show hosted by Pearl Thusi.

Like...

• Busiswa has a tattoo with the words 'Kalawa Chikita'... but she's leaving Kalawa for greener pastures.

• The owner of the most respected 'Yebo' in SA, takes home R100k in a weekend.

• Busiswa's poetry needs its own CD... it is that brilliant!

Just listen to this poem she recited on the show dedicated to women!