Jessica Nkosi loses her cool: 'You can’t dictate anything for me or my baby'

15 August 2018 - 15:05 By Karishma Thakurdin
Jessica Nkosi sends a tweep running for the hills.
Jessica Nkosi sent a tweep running for the hills with a spicy clapback, after the person criticised her for calling her baby Twinkle Star. 

The actress who is about to give birth to her little princess very soon has fondly been referring to her bundle of joy as Twinkle Star. 

Well, one person assumed that this was the official name Jessica planned on giving her baby and voiced her opinion. 

Jessica did not take the comment lightly and made it clear that no one had the right to dictate anything to her. 

Fans filled Jessica's timeline with messages, encouraging her not to take the person seriously.  

