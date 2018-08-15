Jessica Nkosi loses her cool: 'You can’t dictate anything for me or my baby'
Jessica Nkosi sent a tweep running for the hills with a spicy clapback, after the person criticised her for calling her baby Twinkle Star.
The actress who is about to give birth to her little princess very soon has fondly been referring to her bundle of joy as Twinkle Star.
Well, one person assumed that this was the official name Jessica planned on giving her baby and voiced her opinion.
The name is cute.. but for babies. Imagine she's 30 people be calling her "twinkle star" 🙄🙄so weird... 💋💋💋💋 congrats again— ♥Tsholof3lo♥ (@Queen_Nemo_Sta) August 14, 2018
Jessica did not take the comment lightly and made it clear that no one had the right to dictate anything to her.
You can’t dictate anything for me or my baby, I can call my little girl anything I want though!!! Why is it an issue what I,as her mom,decide to call her. This thing of people wanting to dictate other peoples lives is quite something. Let people do them please. I let you do you!! https://t.co/5qcrMsOWXv— Jessica Nkosi (@JessicaNkosi) August 14, 2018
Not once did I mention that that is her real name. And even if it was... it’s MY decision nawe you can name your kid whatever you want sthandwa sam. https://t.co/7dly53ix9m— Jessica Nkosi (@JessicaNkosi) August 14, 2018
I chose happiness and to rejoice and be happy for the people around me. Allow a person to be happy with what makes them happy. Rather keep quiet!!— Jessica Nkosi (@JessicaNkosi) August 14, 2018
Fans filled Jessica's timeline with messages, encouraging her not to take the person seriously.
Yes....even if I name my child "Mafel' ekhetchin" abangeni ndawo ✋✋— Bhut' Laz (Nyashalot 😂😂🙌🙌) (@mda_zanoxolo) August 14, 2018
Do you angel. U don't owe anyone any explaination. Umuhle pregnancy yakho makes u glow more like I mean you are my Sparkle. We all have those nice names that our parents call us despite the age or what so ever❤️❤️❤️❤️— Ntando Nxumalo (MaGxabhashe) (@NtandoNxumaloo) August 14, 2018
Mxm abantu bayathanda unaka iindaba zabantu..and besides ingane yakho "TwinkleStar" iyohlezi incane kuwe wether she's 30 or not— Nande Mbangwa (@MbangwaNande) August 14, 2018