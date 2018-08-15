TshisaLIVE

Listen! Petronella doesn’t buy Brutus' stories

15 August 2018 - 10:46 By Kyle Zeeman
Petronella was shooketh by Brutus' return.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic's Instagram

You know that a matter is not really settled until Petronella has the last word, and she's not buying Brutus' stories about being in a wheelchair.

The Queen's Petronella, like most of us, was shocked last week when malume Brutus suddenly appeared at his own funeral in a wheelchair. But now that we have all gotten over the stress of the situation, Petronella has shared her thoughts on the whole thing.

As she often does, ausi Patty strategically placed herself in the same room as Mmbatho and fired off questions about where Brutus was all this time and how he suddenly showed up in a wheelchair. 

"Mmbatho, has he told anyone where he was this whole time? Where was he when we were mourning and praying for his family? I don't buy this whole wheelchair story," Petronella said.

During her tirade, Petronella unleashed what some fans at home had been thinking: "that b**stard, Brutus, doesn't want to die, hey? He's refusing to die."

Although Petronella wasn't there, Brutus on Monday shared how he had apparently wrestled crocodiles, drifted on wood down a river and even "met Jesus".

Anyways, the internet was finished to klaar with sis Petronella and her gossip, and filled social media with hilarious memes and jokes about her.

