Lunathi Mampofu joins The Queen & you can bet she's packing heat

15 August 2018 - 06:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lunathi Mampofu is ready to shake things up on The Queen.
Image: Via Instagram

After attending multiple auditions, Luthando Mampofu finally bagged the role she's been training hard for years to get, and it's on one of the most watched shows in Mzansi: The Queen.

Lunathi recently scored the role of a young girl named Benni who grew up in an orphanage and gets caught up in a drug cartel. 

Lunathi told TshisaLIVE it was a welcome challenge for her and the nature of the character was something she could have only dreamt of. 

"After I was told I got the role, I just told myself, 'This is it!' I have been hungry for something this big and something this challenging. This is a role that is beside who I am and took me right out of my comfort zone. It was emotional and exciting when I got the news. It was just what I needed."

The actress, who is the sister to the talented Mampofu twins Prince and Oros (whom you know as Skeem Saam's Jama Kekana) hopes the role will cement her place as one of the brightest young talents in the country, even though she has always seen acting as her calling in life.

As a child she was always in theatre plays or travelling around the world with her school choir. Her love for music and choir was no doubt fuelled by the fact that she's a pastor's kid. 

After studying at AFDA, she said she didn't feel ready for the industry. So she went to New York to further her studies.

"I studied acting both in South Africa and in America, I am a trained actor and to get this opportunity to showcase my talent makes me very happy and fulfilled. I have worked on a number of productions, in short films, TV, commercials you name it, I always give my all to every role I get. Working with (The Queen producers) the Fergusons is one of my dreams coming to life, I am grateful."

We can't wait to see her stirring trouble for both the Khoza and Mabuza families.

