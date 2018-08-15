The people will win it for her, says Thembsie Matu on Petronella's #DStvMVCA nod

If you can find anybody, who Mzansi currently loves more than Thembsie Matu aka The Queen's Petronella, then you need share the details of your sangoma because it requires some higher powers to do that!

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards nominations event on Tuesday afternoon, Thembsie could not hide her excitement.

"I'm humbled by the kind of love I get from people. I see their reactions and how much they always comment on my acting and on Petronella. They love Petronella and I am their Petronella, she belongs to them."

The actress, who has been in the industry for over a decade was immediately congratulated by her on-screen family and colleagues from The Queen, including her on-screen hubby Sipho Manzini aka Mjekejeke.