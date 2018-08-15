The people will win it for her, says Thembsie Matu on Petronella's #DStvMVCA nod
If you can find anybody, who Mzansi currently loves more than Thembsie Matu aka The Queen's Petronella, then you need share the details of your sangoma because it requires some higher powers to do that!
Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards nominations event on Tuesday afternoon, Thembsie could not hide her excitement.
"I'm humbled by the kind of love I get from people. I see their reactions and how much they always comment on my acting and on Petronella. They love Petronella and I am their Petronella, she belongs to them."
The actress, who has been in the industry for over a decade was immediately congratulated by her on-screen family and colleagues from The Queen, including her on-screen hubby Sipho Manzini aka Mjekejeke.
Thembsie said the nomination meant the world to her because even though she had been working hard for recognition, it had taken the industry quite some time to catch on to her fire.
"I have been doing this for a long time and I will be lying if I say people have never supported me and even with this nomination, I know that my people have my back. I really really love these people that have just taken me into their families. You will be shocked to see how many people treat me like I am an intimate part of their families. It is the most humbling experience."
Even though Thembsie is yet to receive an award such as this, Twitter and other social media users have already given her a Sama, Oscar, an Emmy and even a Tony!
"Yhu! The people made sure Petronella bagged this nomination and the people will win it for her. Please tell them to vote for me, but I know they never disappoint," Thembsie said.
Guys... Let's do the right thing! Her work deserves every award there is... struuu!