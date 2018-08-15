'The time for women to be in the background is over,' says Skeem Saam's Pretty

As Mzansi celebrates women's month, actress Lerato Marabe believes it is time for more women to stop hiding in the shadows and take control of productions.

Lerato, who has won over Mzansi with her role as Pretty on Skeem Saam told TshisaLIVE that while more needs to be done, she is happy to see more women taking charge in the entertainment industry.

"At first, women were not given the big roles on screen but that is changing. We are starting to see more female heroes and women leading films. The thing is, women are overlooked when they can do the job just as well or better (than men)."

Despite the changes Pretty said not enough was being done behind the scenes to break stereotypes.

"Women are always seen as part of the makeup or wardrobe team only. It is time that more women step into directing or producing. Of course, it is happening but it is happening slowly and more needs to be done. The time for women to be in the background is over," she added.