Twitter questions why Brutus was not nominated for a Mzansi Magic award?
Twitter was left shooketh after it emerged that the nation's favourite malume, Brutus did not make the cut for the annual DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice awards nominees, which was announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Social media was set ablaze as fans questioned why The Queen actor, Themba Ndaba, who plays the hugely popular character of Brutus did not feature on the list.
Themba who walked away with the best actor awards last year is known for setting the internet on fire with his performance as Brutus.
Nominees for the best actor category include Warren Masemola, Hamilton Dlamini, Mduduzi Mabaso, Masoja Msiza, and Khulu Skenjana.
Over on the Twitter streets, fans were calling for Themba to be given a shot at a second award in two years. Like, malume has been going through the most from fighting crocodiles and surviving poison to meeting Jesus.
Quarter to starting a petition, fans made their feelings known through tweets and memes.
#DSTVMVCA why is it that mzansi most favorite actor Themba Ndaba aka Brutus not nominated?? pic.twitter.com/E0MqZPzM4V— MATIMU GIVEN MHLANGA (@MatimuZone4) August 14, 2018
Am I the only one that thinks #Malume_Brutus should be there??— Lerro_joz (@JOZZZYJ) August 14, 2018
.
I have a feeling this awards @ throwing throwing #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/TcOsnkJ6AN
Our Brutus is not nominated but lets be happy because our Petronella is nominated @ThembsieMatu #DSTVMVCA #TheQueenMzansi— A v i w e™ 🇿🇦 (@AviweSN) August 14, 2018
#DSTVMVCA— °°-Baby_afro💞🌻👑 (@JessicaBolotina) August 14, 2018
Who will take this one??😩❤️
But Brutus (Themba Ndaba) deserves to be here 😔😔#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/HIMswP7mAJ
#DSTVMVCA nominations without Brutus from #TheQueenMzansi is a non-event!— Shelton Mandeya (@shelaz08) August 14, 2018
Malume was also excluded from the Personality of the Year category, which will be contested by Nomzamo Mbatha, Somizi, Penny Penny, Bonang and Kagiso Rabada.
Fellow fan favourite Petronella (played by actress Thembsie Matu) was nominated in the Favourite Actress category and is no doubt one of the favorites in a strong category that also includes Rami Chuene, Linda Sebezo and Moshidi Motshegwa.
Omunye hitmakers Distruction Boyz led the nominees list with an impressive three nods; for Song of the Year, Favourite Rising Star and Favourite Music Artist/Group.
Prince Kaybee and Kagiso Rabada both raked in two nominations. Prince Kaybee is nominated in the Song of the Year and Favourite DJ categories, while Kagiso appears in the Favourite Sports Personality of the Year and Favourite Personality of the Year lists.