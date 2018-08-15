TshisaLIVE

Twitter questions why Brutus was not nominated for a Mzansi Magic award?

15 August 2018 - 08:51 By Kyle Zeeman
Actor Themba Ndaba plays the role of Brutus on 'The Queen'.
Actor Themba Ndaba plays the role of Brutus on 'The Queen'.
Image: Via YouTube/ The Queen

Twitter was left shooketh after it emerged that the nation's favourite malume, Brutus did not make the cut for the annual DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice awards nominees, which was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Social media was set ablaze as fans questioned why The Queen actor, Themba Ndaba, who plays the hugely popular character of Brutus did not feature on the list. 

Themba who walked away with the best actor awards last year is known for setting the internet on fire with his performance as Brutus.

Nominees for the best actor category include Warren Masemola, Hamilton Dlamini, Mduduzi Mabaso, Masoja Msiza, and Khulu Skenjana.

Over on the Twitter streets, fans were calling for Themba to be given a shot at a second award in two years. Like, malume has been going through the most from fighting crocodiles and surviving poison to meeting Jesus.

Quarter to starting a petition, fans made their feelings known through tweets and memes.

Malume was also excluded from the Personality of the Year category, which will be contested by Nomzamo Mbatha, Somizi, Penny Penny, Bonang and Kagiso Rabada.

Fellow fan favourite Petronella (played by actress Thembsie Matu) was nominated in the Favourite Actress category and is no doubt one of the favorites in a strong category that also includes Rami Chuene, Linda Sebezo and Moshidi Motshegwa.

Omunye hitmakers Distruction Boyz led the nominees list with an impressive three nods; for Song of the Year, Favourite Rising Star and Favourite Music Artist/Group.

Prince Kaybee and Kagiso Rabada both raked in two nominations. Prince Kaybee is nominated in the Song of the Year and Favourite DJ categories, while Kagiso appears in the Favourite Sports Personality of the Year and Favourite Personality of the Year lists.

WATCH | So here’s where The Queen's Brutus was all this time

Malume was fighting crocodiles and meeting Jesus.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

The Queen’s subtitle moemish – Brutus is getting married on Friday?

LOL. From missing to married. Ai. Brutus is going through the most.
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Call Avbob! The Queen's Brutus is dead

Fans refuse to believe Brutus is dead after he survived a poisoning a few weeks ago.
TshisaLIVE
13 days ago

Can someone please find Brutus? The Queen leaves Twitter in shambles

A new season of The Queen has aired but we still get the old drama.
TshisaLIVE
15 days ago

Most read

  1. DJ Sbu slams claims that he let ProKid down TshisaLIVE
  2. ProKid's close friend Zakwe: 'I believe he was going through a depression of ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Government to help family bury ProKid TshisaLIVE
  4. OPW couple invents new 'Zu-ndia' wedding ceremony TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Queen Twerk clears the air on 'sex tape', pimp accusations & a lot ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
Dozens feared dead in Italy bridge collapse
X