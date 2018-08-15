Twitter questions why Brutus was not nominated for a Mzansi Magic award?

Twitter was left shooketh after it emerged that the nation's favourite malume, Brutus did not make the cut for the annual DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice awards nominees, which was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Social media was set ablaze as fans questioned why The Queen actor, Themba Ndaba, who plays the hugely popular character of Brutus did not feature on the list.

Themba who walked away with the best actor awards last year is known for setting the internet on fire with his performance as Brutus.

Nominees for the best actor category include Warren Masemola, Hamilton Dlamini, Mduduzi Mabaso, Masoja Msiza, and Khulu Skenjana.

Over on the Twitter streets, fans were calling for Themba to be given a shot at a second award in two years. Like, malume has been going through the most from fighting crocodiles and surviving poison to meeting Jesus.