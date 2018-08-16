Can someone tell Skeem Saam’s Pretty that parents don’t often apologise
Skeem Saam fans were quarter to done with Ma Ntuli on Wednesday after she gave her daughter Pretty a proper dressing down, only to learn she was wrong and did not apologise.
Twitter has long suspected that Ma Ntuli has a favourite child and it ain't Pretty (played by actress Lerato Marabe).
So when Pretty got into a heated argument with her mom about it this week, the chances of her winning were smaller to none.
Even though Pretty had bones of steel in facing up to Ma Ntuli, ma still wouldn't apologise or admit she was at fault. Pretty even quoted some of ma's arguments back to her.
That time we were shooketh like...
And we weren't the only ones.
The internet was flooded with memes and jokes about Pretty's confrontation, with many reminding her that trying to get an apology from a parent is often like trying to draw blood from a stone.
Somebody tell pretty that black parents don't apologize #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/gpyVjMBMlq— Luu Venda™ 🎓 (@Lut3ndo) August 15, 2018
#SkeemSaam Everyone should go home and face their parents about favouritism between siblings, instead of hating each other let's face the parents, Wise move on Pretty for facing her mom😎😎👏👏 pic.twitter.com/qZUJBU5pY2— Emily T (@Emily8_T) August 15, 2018
#SkeemSaam MaNtuli should just swallow her pride and apologize to Pretty pic.twitter.com/frpRO2ZfzT— Ndlondlo Enhle Msibi (@Boociegh) August 15, 2018
#SkeemSaam Pretty maaaaaaan🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cl3pPKjg32— Thabweiser (@Thaban_Dlamin) August 15, 2018
#SkeemSaam— I Am the legacy (@MogomotsiMotsh2) August 15, 2018
Mantuli is a true example of A black Parent,They never apologize. pic.twitter.com/MnLfTXGMKg
#SkeemSaam— 🍃Stoned Advocate (@MoSativa) August 15, 2018
MaNtuli is our parents. Our parents are MaNtuli pic.twitter.com/7psWP64q78
#SkeemSaam Mantuli is the representative of all parents who don't apologise to their children even though they are the ones who did them wrong. pic.twitter.com/PVyEBOy8Cl— Sanele Catherine Kal (@sanele_kal) August 15, 2018
😂 Now she's cooking she feels guilty...— VINCENT. (@Vincie_SA) August 15, 2018
Why is it so hard to say sorry... Some parents #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/qYXxLPQlc7