Can someone tell Skeem Saam’s Pretty that parents don’t often apologise

Skeem Saam fans were quarter to done with Ma Ntuli on Wednesday after she gave her daughter Pretty a proper dressing down, only to learn she was wrong and did not apologise.

Twitter has long suspected that Ma Ntuli has a favourite child and it ain't Pretty (played by actress Lerato Marabe).

So when Pretty got into a heated argument with her mom about it this week, the chances of her winning were smaller to none.

Even though Pretty had bones of steel in facing up to Ma Ntuli, ma still wouldn't apologise or admit she was at fault. Pretty even quoted some of ma's arguments back to her.

That time we were shooketh like...