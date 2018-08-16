TshisaLIVE

Can someone tell Skeem Saam’s Pretty that parents don’t often apologise

16 August 2018 - 10:40 By Kyle Zeeman
Lerato Marabe plays the role of Pretty on Skeem Saam.
Image: Via Lerato's Instagram

Skeem Saam fans were quarter to done with Ma Ntuli on Wednesday after she gave her daughter Pretty a proper dressing down, only to learn she was wrong and did not apologise.

Twitter has long suspected that Ma Ntuli has a favourite child and it ain't Pretty (played by actress Lerato Marabe).

So when Pretty got into a heated argument with her mom about it this week, the chances of her winning were smaller to none.

Even though Pretty had bones of steel in facing up to Ma Ntuli, ma still wouldn't apologise or admit she was at fault. Pretty even quoted some of ma's arguments back to her.

That time we were shooketh like...

And we weren't the only ones. 

The internet was flooded with memes and jokes about Pretty's confrontation, with many reminding her that trying to get an apology from a parent is often like trying to draw blood from a stone.

