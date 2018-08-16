Can you believe someone told Naak Musiq he 'can't' sing?

Thank goodness Anga Makubalo aka Naak Musiq's confidence is on a 100 and he's always believed in himself because some of his so-called 'friends' discouraged him from singing.

The actor and musician has not only gifted Mzansi with hits such as Mamelani, Call Out and most recently Ntombi, where he features Bucie, but has simultaneously shown off his acting skills in popular productions such Generations, Isidingo and iGazi.

This should be proof that he has talent in bucket loads right?

Taking a trip down memory lane the rapper said he was glad he persevered despite critics saying he's "not cut out for the arts".