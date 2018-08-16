TshisaLIVE

Fans not impressed by Rasta's painting of ProKid

16 August 2018 - 17:26 By Karishma Thakurdin
Lebani Sirenje aka Rasta at ProKid's memorial.
Image: Via Twitter

Celebrity funeral artist Lebani Sirenje aka Rasta has once again failed to get a stamp of approval from fans, after his attempt to paint a picture of ProKid. 

Rasta has become popular for paying tribute to celebrities and political figures by painting portraits of them at the memorial or funeral service. 

Even though Rasta means well and it's his way of honouring a fallen figure, Twitter hasn't been sympathetic to his depiction of personalities. 

Shortly after pictures of an unfinished portrait of ProKid emerged on Twitter, fans ripped it to shreds. 

Fans just aren't impressed and have flooded the social media platform with angry comments. 

Three months ago Rasta also came under fire after fans thought his depiction of TV personality Akhumzi Jezile wasn't a true reflection of "larger than life" personality. 

He also received backlash for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's painting. Rasta has done portraits of former president Nelson Mandela‚ Albertina Sisulu‚ gospel stars Lundi Tyamara, Sfiso Ncwane and Mandoza, to name a few. 

Meanwhile, the entire hip-hop community including AKA, Cassper, Kwesta, Slikour, HHP and others joined forces at Bassline to honour ProKid. 

AKA struggled to find words to express his feelings, saying that ProKid was one of the most charismatic and intelligent people he met. 

Kwesta said everything that he is as a rapper is because of ProKid. 

