Fans not impressed by Rasta's painting of ProKid
Celebrity funeral artist Lebani Sirenje aka Rasta has once again failed to get a stamp of approval from fans, after his attempt to paint a picture of ProKid.
Rasta has become popular for paying tribute to celebrities and political figures by painting portraits of them at the memorial or funeral service.
Even though Rasta means well and it's his way of honouring a fallen figure, Twitter hasn't been sympathetic to his depiction of personalities.
Shortly after pictures of an unfinished portrait of ProKid emerged on Twitter, fans ripped it to shreds.
Fans just aren't impressed and have flooded the social media platform with angry comments.
This guy though 🙈 for every funeral pho & with so much practice you woUlf think he has mastered the paint brush by now, someone.. anyone, pls take away the pain brushes #ProKidMemorial pic.twitter.com/HVdanEfjC3— Zamantungwa Khumalo (@Lwalwa23) August 16, 2018
This Rasta must yehlisa on the trees before painting 😂 #ProKidMemorial— Musa 2.0 (@MusaDoingThings) August 16, 2018
#ProKidMemorial Rasta must just stop hlee 🙆🙆 pic.twitter.com/2xnIi1rxVu— bongy Ndabula (@bongy_46514) August 16, 2018
I get Rasta's interpretation, He is a painter not a photographer #ProKidMemorial— Van Gogh (@Art_Scholar) August 16, 2018
#ProKidMemorial Rasta kwanele .......... Someone steal his crayons tuuu!!!!! pic.twitter.com/K11ZjdGzgB— #3daySpringBreak (@clergyville) August 16, 2018
I honestly get Rasta’s heart. His is a different kind of art. He religiously shows up and does his thing, no matter what we think. #ProKidMemorial— MADIKIZELA✊🏾🖤 (@ramichuene) August 16, 2018
#ProKidMemorial wasn't Rasta arrested kani?? Haai usefana noMzwakhr...kwaMandoza nguye..kwa Robbie nguye...ene udweba idodi pic.twitter.com/w01zVVa6Xy— blesser Level 1🤗 (@JnrSatan) August 16, 2018
Yena aya kwini ijo Rasta #ProKidMemorial #ProKid #DankieSan pic.twitter.com/a8dZpcuJgM— Moshane.P.F (@JacundaM) August 16, 2018
Three months ago Rasta also came under fire after fans thought his depiction of TV personality Akhumzi Jezile wasn't a true reflection of "larger than life" personality.
He also received backlash for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's painting. Rasta has done portraits of former president Nelson Mandela‚ Albertina Sisulu‚ gospel stars Lundi Tyamara, Sfiso Ncwane and Mandoza, to name a few.
Meanwhile, the entire hip-hop community including AKA, Cassper, Kwesta, Slikour, HHP and others joined forces at Bassline to honour ProKid.
AKA struggled to find words to express his feelings, saying that ProKid was one of the most charismatic and intelligent people he met.
Kwesta said everything that he is as a rapper is because of ProKid.