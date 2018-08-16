Fans not impressed by Rasta's painting of ProKid

Celebrity funeral artist Lebani Sirenje aka Rasta has once again failed to get a stamp of approval from fans, after his attempt to paint a picture of ProKid.

Rasta has become popular for paying tribute to celebrities and political figures by painting portraits of them at the memorial or funeral service.

Even though Rasta means well and it's his way of honouring a fallen figure, Twitter hasn't been sympathetic to his depiction of personalities.

Shortly after pictures of an unfinished portrait of ProKid emerged on Twitter, fans ripped it to shreds.

Fans just aren't impressed and have flooded the social media platform with angry comments.