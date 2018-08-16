TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | That 'first kiss' on Uyangthanda Na left Twitter drooling!

Twitter felt like the pair were a match made in heaven & that kiss sealed the deal.

16 August 2018 - 10:38 By Chrizelda Kekana
The Uyangthanda Na? lamza that left Twitter in a frenzy!
Image: Via Twitter

Uyang'thanda Na? viewers have never been as excited as they were on Wednesday night, after a man sealed the deal with his crush with a flaming kiss. 

When viewers finally saw who Shadrack was crushing on they, together with the host Moshe Ndiki, were left shook. Shadrack's crush, Karabo, was simply breathtaking.

And after a few episodes that ended in rejection, fans were actually never ready for Karabo to say the feelings were mutual. When she said yes and sealed the deal with a kiss, it was over for tweeps.

It was the kind of kiss that comes with lobola drama and uncles asking for vula molomo at the gate. In fact, this kiss can get us the land back! Check it out. 

Twitter was totally here for the happily ever after vibes.  

They brought out the loved-up memes that had been gathering dust over the past few rejections on Uyangthanda Na?.

It had been a while since things went THIS well.

