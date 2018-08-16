IN MEMES | That 'first kiss' on Uyangthanda Na left Twitter drooling!
Twitter felt like the pair were a match made in heaven & that kiss sealed the deal.
Uyang'thanda Na? viewers have never been as excited as they were on Wednesday night, after a man sealed the deal with his crush with a flaming kiss.
When viewers finally saw who Shadrack was crushing on they, together with the host Moshe Ndiki, were left shook. Shadrack's crush, Karabo, was simply breathtaking.
And after a few episodes that ended in rejection, fans were actually never ready for Karabo to say the feelings were mutual. When she said yes and sealed the deal with a kiss, it was over for tweeps.
It was the kind of kiss that comes with lobola drama and uncles asking for vula molomo at the gate. In fact, this kiss can get us the land back! Check it out.
Is this what a first kiss looks like kante?👀👀👀#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/AOoOFwR3Ym— As Hes is... (@DarkAndKing) August 15, 2018
Twitter was totally here for the happily ever after vibes.
They brought out the loved-up memes that had been gathering dust over the past few rejections on Uyangthanda Na?.
It had been a while since things went THIS well.
Episode yanamuhla 😍😍😍😍😍 #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/2l6ZI3C6OF— Nomzamo Unusual (@Nompume88953962) August 15, 2018
My couple of the year #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/SHnz20vcGy— ♥BForce♥ (@MariaEsau2) August 15, 2018
#Uyangthandana aaagh shame that kiss 💋 pic.twitter.com/B7KrIqREvi— ToothlessM (@stanleymbuduma) August 15, 2018
... tonight's episode. My heart is full !— 👑 (@LifeOfFortunate) August 15, 2018
😩😭💛❤️🌻🌸#UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/ZQLTrIdVsW
A rare picture of Karabo and Shadrack in the future 😍😍😍😍#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/vwxtZbAszW— Georgina Monteigh (@Georgina_MN) August 15, 2018
The LADY is beautiful af 😍😍 her twitter handle please #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/Q4FDfVqv3x— MtswaGae (@Zee_Wa_Dreads) August 15, 2018
#Uyangthandana kisses from swero girls pic.twitter.com/tRQ7QVHwpm— Sharon (@Shayronny) August 15, 2018
My reaction to tonight's episode of #uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/9dYuoTWokW— Kamvelihle Daniso (@FutureKay93) August 15, 2018
Rt if you think that was a thirsty kiss #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/vlD4OhwH98— #PeeCee_Dbn (@peecee_dbn) August 15, 2018
They are kissing already? 2018 uyamangaza .. Febentin #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/Iqih5crbBT— Charlie Harper (@acatcalleddman) August 15, 2018
#Uyangthandana— General 🇿🇦 (@sukumkhizee) August 15, 2018
I want that kiss pic.twitter.com/LhIWURoast
Love is such a beautiful thang #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/n3lXDvqDcq— ♥BForce♥ (@MariaEsau2) August 15, 2018
#Uyangthandana How he felt when she said “YES”. pic.twitter.com/tC2g18sO0k— Sifiso Gumede (@sfisogums) August 15, 2018
At last happy ever after #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/SJc1hocaVP— Gosiame (@gosiamenkala) August 15, 2018
If this isn't LOVE then I don't know what is...honestly! #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/IXEv1IDDET— Happiness dube (@Luvbird4eva) August 15, 2018
#UyangthandaNa i don't know about you, but i see marriage apha pic.twitter.com/UIq3BNpvYy— MhloboTheFreedomFighter (@DoctorMokoena7) August 15, 2018
#Uyangthandana #Uyangthandana This has to be one of the greatest espisodes i have seen so far pic.twitter.com/yxDxcjrBxa— Stera (@SteraClemond) August 15, 2018