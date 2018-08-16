Lihle Msimang's fate in comedy was decided by her folks

For Sihle, it took seeing her parents laugh out loud at one of her shows to confirm that she was ready to totally devote her time to comedy and since then she hasn't looked back!

Born-and-bred in Meadowland, Soweto Lihle explained to TshisaLIVE that she knew that breaking the news of her plans to try and do comedy for a living was going to be tricky.

So she got her parents front row tickets to her shows instead.

"After trying out my stand up for a couple of times, I told my friends about it. I didn't really talk to my parents about it because I didn't know how to approach the situation with them. Because you know, black people, we don't believe such things can be careers. So I had to find a way to let the folks know."

When she finally worked up the courage to give her folks the tickets, Lihle said she left the fate of her career in their hands.

"After I performed a couple of times and won a competition that allowed me to have my own slot, I said to my mom and my dad, 'please come through to one of my shows. I said to them, 'if you disapprove I'll stop but if you laugh I'll continue.'"

Lucky for Lihle... her parents were in stitches! From that moment on her confidence was on a 100.

Lihle explained why her parent's approval gave her a push like no other.

"If my parents think I'm funny, then I'm the most hilarious person in the world!"

The 29-year-old comedian said she changed her mind multiple times before she decided that she would settle on comedy.

Lihle explained that while watching Katt Williams back in varsity, she and her friends had the bright idea to try stand up comedy together. At the time, the plan was just to open for other people and help hype up events through comedy.

Fast forward to 2018, she performed alongside the world's funniest comedians at the Blacks Only comedy show and was one of the comedians whose jokes were still trending on Twitter two days after the Jozi edition of the show.

For Lihle, the moment was surreal.

"It's amazing that my progress and where I am often click (in my head) after the moment has passed. Like Blacks Only for example, before the actual show happened I was just working to ensure that I do the right thing but when the show arrived, it was only when we did sound check where I was 'Wow! I am here.' I treasure those moments. When the people laugh at the first joke, then I know."

Lihle said people like David Kau, Mpho Popps and Sifiso Nene mentored her even without knowing and that she was grateful for what they have done for SA comedy.