ProKid’s family performs traditional ceremony at his 'side-chick's' apartment

16 August 2018 - 06:59 By Ngwako Malatji and Aubrey Mothombeni
ProKid's family apparently performed a ritual at his side-chick's house.
ProKid's family apparently performed a ritual at his side-chick's house.

The family of late hip-hop star ProKid descended on the Joburg flat of his alleged side-chick Mandisa Mbanjwa on Monday to "collect his spirit," Sunday World reported. 

In an interview with the paper last Sunday, Mandisa claimed that ProKid died at her apartment and that they were seeing each other for about a year. 

ProKid’s family apparently went to Mandisa’s flat in Licence Hall in the Joburg CBD on Monday accompanied by a traditional healer where they performed rituals and "collected his spirit”.

Family spokesperson Phumza Nohashe confirmed the performance of rituals.

"Uku landa umoya (spirit) is a known African (Zulu) custom practice. Each family (clan) follows its own custom. The Mkhize and Vilakazi family did right by their beloved son. We ask again that we be given the space to mourn one of our own without media scrutiny," she said.

Vilakazi is the surname of Prokid’s mother.

In a statement released on Wednesday, ProKid's family revealed the results of a post-mortem. 

"Doctors revealed that Linda suffered from hemosuccus pancreaticus which is bleeding in the pancreas, pancreatic duct or structures near the pancreas such as the splenic artery, that bleed into the pancreatic duct," read part of the statement.

