TshisaLIVE

EXCLUSIVE

ProKid's wife breaks her silence: 'I'm numb by the situation'

16 August 2018 - 09:50 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
The family house in Soweto has been inundated with guests who want to pay tribute to ProKid.
The family house in Soweto has been inundated with guests who want to pay tribute to ProKid.
Image: Gallo Images/Sundayworld/Sibusiso Msibi

She's wearing a simple dress and a grey doek, the sadness on her face is evident. 

"What can I say? I have no words," she tells TshisaLIVE.

Her name is Ayanda and she was married to Linda Mkhize, popularly known as ProKid. 

She's in the kitchen at the Mkhize family home in Jabulani, Soweto. She extends her hand to greet guests who have come to the house to pay their respects to the late musician, where TshisaLIVE has been allowed access exactly a week after ProKid died.

"I am very numb by the situation. I have to do what I have to do," Ayanda told TshisaLIVE.

Relatives who are in the house say they have been overwhelmed by all of the love and support they have received since ProKid's death.

Two aunts who were at the house told TshisaLIVE that is has been good to see how ProKid is being remembered and the fact that the house has been filled with guests shows that "people loved him." 

"We are happy he was a people's person and we're overwhelmed with the love since he passed. It's not easy for us, but we're taking it day by day," one of the aunts told TshisaLIVE.

The street outside the house is packed with community members who have gathered to show their support to the family. They've been here since the news that ProKid died broke and they have been bringing the family food and drinks to help serve visitors.

The musician died on August 8 after a "seizure."  In a statement released by the family on Wednesday, the results of the post-mortem were made public. 

"Doctors revealed that Linda suffered from hemosuccus pancreaticus which is bleeding in the pancreas, pancreatic duct or structures near the pancreas such as the splenic artery, that bleed into the pancreatic duct," read part of the statement.

Follow @TshisaLIVE on Twitter for live updates on his memorial.

K.O on ProKid: He knew that I idolised him, but we could have done more

K.O says he knew a little of the struggles ProKid was facing in the days before his death.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'You intimidated me, you inspired' – Tumi M pays tribute to ProKid

Tumi Molekane watched ProKid's rise and was inspired.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

ProKid’s family performs traditional ceremony at his 'side-chick's' apartment

ProKid's family "collected his spirit" from his 'side-chick's' flat.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Malcolm X to donate R10k to gogo 'humiliated' by video of her eating ice cream ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Government to help family bury ProKid TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter drags DJ Zinhle over 'cosy' AKA snap & rumour mill goes crazy TshisaLIVE
  4. Sbahle has opened her eyes for the first time after horror crash TshisaLIVE
  5. L'vovo on government helping to bury ProKid: We're broke because we're not ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Firefighters rescue driver dangling from collapsed bridge
Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
X